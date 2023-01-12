iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

