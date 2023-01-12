Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jamf has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.52.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
