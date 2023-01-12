Jason W. Reese Purchases 460,900 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 460,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,195,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 55.01% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
