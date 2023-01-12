Jason W. Reese Purchases 460,900 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 460,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,195,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 55.01% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

