Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $240.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2022 earnings at ($8.80) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.88.

BA opened at $208.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.56. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

