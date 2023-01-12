Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

GDDY opened at $74.88 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $753,089. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after buying an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 549,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

