Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 90,463 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Primo Water Stock Down 1.0 %

Primo Water stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.08. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $584.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.38 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primo Water by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Primo Water by 76.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 4.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

