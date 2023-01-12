JMP Securities Lowers MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $6.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in MarketWise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

