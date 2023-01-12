JMP Securities Lowers MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $6.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in MarketWise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

