Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 3.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 11,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,849,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JOBY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

