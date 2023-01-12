John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 54,975 shares.The stock last traded at $81.55 and had previously closed at $81.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $947.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,861,000 after buying an additional 371,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

