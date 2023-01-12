JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $46.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.92.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

