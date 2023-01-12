JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $207.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $208.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average is $160.56. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.