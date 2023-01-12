JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $207.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.88.

BA opened at $208.03 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

