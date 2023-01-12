JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 62

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 63 to CHF 62 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.