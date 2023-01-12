JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $50.00 Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $50.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

