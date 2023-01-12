Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

