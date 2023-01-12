KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.94.
KE Price Performance
Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
