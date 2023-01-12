KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of KE by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in KE by 976.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $92,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.