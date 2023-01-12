Key Financial Inc Acquires 182 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $175.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.