Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $179.44 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

