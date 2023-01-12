Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Sells $84,769.14 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,889,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
KZR opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $419.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.23.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
