Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Sells $84,769.14 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,889,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

KZR opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $419.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

About Kezar Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 210,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.