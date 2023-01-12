KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 4.2 %

KKR stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $73.30. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

