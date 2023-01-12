Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $22,918,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.5 %

KNX opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

