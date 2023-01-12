Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Cut to €18.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $34.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
