Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Cut to €18.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

