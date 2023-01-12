Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:LH opened at $254.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.64.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

