Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.05.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $464.30 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $730.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.23 and its 200-day moving average is $432.02.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

