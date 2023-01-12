Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 4.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 152,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average is $163.73. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

