Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

Lennar Stock Up 2.1 %

LEN stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

