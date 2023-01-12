Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 6th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

