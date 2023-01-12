Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

LSPD stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.18. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

