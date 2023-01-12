Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) versus Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -4.80% -4.35% -2.65% Lion Electric 43.68% -10.19% -6.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Li Auto and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 9 0 3.00 Lion Electric 1 4 7 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $37.03, suggesting a potential upside of 65.84%. Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 236.08%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Li Auto.

21.0% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Li Auto has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $4.24 billion 5.49 -$50.44 million ($0.29) -77.00 Lion Electric $57.71 million 7.15 -$43.33 million $0.25 8.48

Lion Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Li Auto on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

