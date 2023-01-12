Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 96,411 shares.The stock last traded at $237.01 and had previously closed at $237.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

