Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 22.29.

Lucid Group Stock Up 10.3 %

LCID stock opened at 7.93 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 6.09 and a 52 week high of 47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The company had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 232.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

