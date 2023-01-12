Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $422.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $447.00 to $422.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.07.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

