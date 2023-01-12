Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $488.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.07.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.00.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $114,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

