Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.07.

LULU stock opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

