Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.07.

Shares of LULU opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.00. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

