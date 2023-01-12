Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.76

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.76 and last traded at C$14.72, with a volume of 67149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.92.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.46.

Insider Activity

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,000 shares of company stock worth $3,243,354.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.