Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 3.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.08. 15,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,328,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $807.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -1.92.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

