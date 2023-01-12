Mark A. Pallot Sells 1,955 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

