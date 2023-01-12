Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MQ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 174,416 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 275,533 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Marqeta by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 303,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

