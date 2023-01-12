Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $177.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.36.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $158.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

