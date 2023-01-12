Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Willem A. Meintjes Sells 10,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
