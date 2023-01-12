Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Willem A. Meintjes Sells 10,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.