Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAS. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 1.7 %

Masco stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Masco has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $69.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.