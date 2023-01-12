Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Masimo stock opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $262.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 195.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,449,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Masimo by 19,378.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

