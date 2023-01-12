Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Raised to $112.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOR. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.56. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $727.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Masonite International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Masonite International by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after buying an additional 200,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Masonite International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.