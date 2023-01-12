MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 306,785 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MaxCyte Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $553.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $54,444.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,300.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,562 shares of company stock valued at $484,330. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

