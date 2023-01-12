Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

