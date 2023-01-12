Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.
Insider Activity at Visa
Visa Stock Performance
V stock opened at $222.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $418.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
