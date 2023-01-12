Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day moving average of $266.77. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.