Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPFGet Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

OTCMKTS OUKPF opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

