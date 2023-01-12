Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Metso Outotec Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS OUKPF opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.06.
About Metso Outotec Oyj
