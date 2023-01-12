M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.37.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.